BRIEF-John Bean Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock

March 7 John Bean Technologies Corp

* John Bean Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 2.00 million common shares priced at $85.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
