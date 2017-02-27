BRIEF-John Bean Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share $0.78 from cont ops

Feb 27 John Bean Technologies Corp :
* John bean technologies says prior to discrete tax benefit,
expects q1 earnings to be roughly flat y-o-y
* JBT corporation reports record revenue and earnings in
2016
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.20 including
items
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 15 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $1.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates segment operating margin expansion of
approximately 50 basis points in fy
* Sees 2017 organic revenue growth of 3 - 5 percent
* year-end 2016 backlog improved 7 percent compared to
year-end 2015
* Qtrly revenue $405.0 million versus $354.4 million
