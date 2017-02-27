版本:
BRIEF-John Bean Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share $0.78 from cont ops

Feb 27 John Bean Technologies Corp :

* John bean technologies says prior to discrete tax benefit, expects q1 earnings to be roughly flat y-o-y

* JBT corporation reports record revenue and earnings in 2016

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.20 including items

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 15 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipates segment operating margin expansion of approximately 50 basis points in fy

* Sees 2017 organic revenue growth of 3 - 5 percent

* year-end 2016 backlog improved 7 percent compared to year-end 2015

* Qtrly revenue $405.0 million versus $354.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
