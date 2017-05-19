版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma

May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd as of May 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qzR0WV) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐