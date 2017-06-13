BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons reports Q4 earnings per share $0.81

June 13 John Wiley & Sons Inc:
* Q4 revenue $452.2 million versus $434.3 million, Q4
earnings per share $0.81, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 -
SEC filing
* Sees FY 2018 low-single digit revenue growth in research,
low-double digit revenue growth in solutions
* Sees 2018 adjusted EPS performance at constant currency
down low-single digits mostly due to $0.12 in EPS non-recurring
tax benefits in FY17
* Sees FY 2018 revenue growth in research and in solutions
offset by high-single digit revenue decline in publishing
* 2018 capex projected to be slightly lower than FY17
* In Q1 of fiscal 2018, Wiley will record a restructuring
charge of approximately $25 million
* Restructuring charge to yield around $45 million in run
rate savings starting in FY19 with roughly half of that realized
in FY18
* Yield of around $45 million in run rate savings will be
reinvested
Source text: (bit.ly/2rnGPGS)
