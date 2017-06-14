版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson Controls announces quarterly dividend of $0.25/shr

June 14 Johnson Controls International Plc

* Johnson Controls announces quarterly dividend

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐