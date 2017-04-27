BRIEF-Johnson Controls Q2 adj profit $0.50/shr from continuing operations

April 27 Johnson Controls International Plc
:
* Johnson Controls reports second quarter results and
increases share repurchase program by $500 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 from continuing
operations
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.73 from
continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.60 to $2.68
from continuing operations
* Johnson Controls - backlog at end of quarter of $8.3
billion, increased 6 percent year-over-year, excluding M&A and
adjusted for foreign exchange.
* Johnson Controls International Plc- Q3 adjusted EPS from
continuing operations guidance of $0.70 to $0.73
* Johnson Controls International Plc says company now
expects to complete up to $750 million of share repurchases
during fiscal 2017
* Johnson Controls says another quarter of double-digit eps
growth, supports expectations of 13% to 16% eps growth for
year,
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $7.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $ 7,267 million versus $ 4,733 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $29.91
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
