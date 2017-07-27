FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnson Controls reports third quarter earnings
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点11分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Johnson Controls reports third quarter earnings

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc

* Johnson Controls reports Q3 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 to $0.88 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Johnson controls - backlog at end of quarter of $8.4 billion was 3 percent higher year-over-year, excluding m&a and adjusted for foreign exchange

* Says qtrly net sales $7,683 million versus $5,154 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says 2017 adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance range of $2.60 to $2.62

* Says "are guiding our full year adjusted earnings per share to low end of range previously provided"

* Says expects to complete $650 to $750 million of share repurchases during fiscal 2017

* FY17 earnings per share view $2.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

