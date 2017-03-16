BRIEF-Johnson Controls to sell Scott Safety business to 3M

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Johnson Controls International Plc :
* Johnson Controls to sell Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion
* Johnson Controls International - plans to offset dilution from transaction, including increasing its share repurchase program during remainder of FY 2017
* Johnson Controls International - net cash proceeds from transaction to be used to repay portion of Tyco International Sarl's $4.0 billion of merger related debt
* Johnson Controls International Plc - centerview partners acted as Johnson Controls' financial advisor in connection with transaction
* Johnson Controls International Plc - net cash proceeds from transaction are expected to approximate $1.8 to $1.9 billion
* Johnson Controls International Plc - Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider acted as legal counsel for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.