BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says are working with medical University of South Carolina

June 14 Johnson & Johnson

* Johnson & Johnson medical devices companies says are working with medical University of South Carolina

* Working with MUSC by identifying opportunities to reduce risk of infection for patients receiving care form ambulatory surgery facilities

* JJMDC will assess specific risks, work closely with MUSC to implement evidence-based infection prevention strategies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
