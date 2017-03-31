版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share

March 31 J&J:

* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful

* Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd for $280 per share

* J&J - subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, Janssen has declared tender offer successful

* Says Japan Fair Trade Commission and Israeli Antitrust Authority have cleared proposed acquisition of Actelion

* Co will initially hold 16 percent of shares of Idorsia Ltd and have rights to potentially increase to 32 percent through a convertible note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
