BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1.8 bln in 3, 9.5 and 30 year medium-term notes
March 31 J&J:
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
* Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd for $280 per share
* J&J - subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, Janssen has declared tender offer successful
* Says Japan Fair Trade Commission and Israeli Antitrust Authority have cleared proposed acquisition of Actelion
* Co will initially hold 16 percent of shares of Idorsia Ltd and have rights to potentially increase to 32 percent through a convertible note Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Infosys India Business Unit Head C.N. Raghupati, IBM Chief Data Strategist and HCL Founder Ajai Chowdhry at IT Conclave in Kolkata. 12:00 pm: Samsung launch event in Bengaluru.
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.