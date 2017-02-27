BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says received a subpoena in Feb. from the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Massachusetts

Feb 27 J&J
* j&j - in february 2017, johnson & johnson received a
subpoena from the united states attorney's office for the
district of massachusetts
* j&j-feb 2017 subpoena seeks records related to payments to
any 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides financial
assistance to medicare patients
* Says it plans to file a new shelf registration on feb 27,
which will enable it to issue debt securities on a timely basis
* J&J - anticipates operating cash flows, existing credit
facilities, access to capital markets will provide sufficient
resources to fund operating needs in 2017
* J&J-in connection with medical devices unit restructuring,
to record pre-tax restructuring related charges of about $2.0
billion to $2.4 billion - sec filing
* J&J - about one-half of cumulative pre-tax costs from
restructuring to result in cash outlays, including about $500
million of employee severance
* J&J - in jan 2017, janssen pharmaceuticals, inc. Received
a civil investigative demand (cid) from the united states
department of justice (doj)
* J&J - subpoena to janssen pharmaceuticals relates to
allegations concerning the "sales and marketing practices" of
olysio
