BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says received a subpoena in Feb. from the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Massachusetts

Feb 27 J&J

* j&j - in february 2017, johnson & johnson received a subpoena from the united states attorney's office for the district of massachusetts

* j&j-feb 2017 subpoena seeks records related to payments to any 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides financial assistance to medicare patients

* Says it plans to file a new shelf registration on feb 27, which will enable it to issue debt securities on a timely basis

* J&J - anticipates operating cash flows, existing credit facilities, access to capital markets will provide sufficient resources to fund operating needs in 2017

* J&J-in connection with medical devices unit restructuring, to record pre-tax restructuring related charges of about $2.0 billion to $2.4 billion - sec filing

* J&J - about one-half of cumulative pre-tax costs from restructuring to result in cash outlays, including about $500 million of employee severance

* J&J - in jan 2017, janssen pharmaceuticals, inc. Received a civil investigative demand (cid) from the united states department of justice (doj)

* J&J - subpoena to janssen pharmaceuticals relates to allegations concerning the "sales and marketing practices" of olysio