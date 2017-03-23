版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says to pause all YouTube digital advertising globally

March 23 (Reuters) -

* Johnson & Johnson - decided to pause all YouTube digital advertising globally

* Johnson & Johnson - to pause YouTube digital advertising to ensure product advertising does not appear on channels that promote "offensive content" Source text - bit.ly/2mvUxoW Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐