版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson sees Actelion adding 35-50 cents to 2018 EPS

April 18 Johnson & Johnson

* Johnson & johnson sees Actelion acquisition adding 35-50 cents to EPS in 2018

* J&J CFO says continues to evaluate options for diabetes business, including partnerships, divestitures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐