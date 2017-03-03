BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson's Janssen says new results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab

March 3 Johnson & Johnson

* New results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab and superiority versus Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

* Janssen Research - Additional phase 3 study data show significant efficacy of guselkumab in patients experiencing inadequate response to STELARA

* Janssen Research & Development, LLC - In VOYAGE 2 study, co-primary endpoints were met at week 16

* Janssen Research & Development- Through week 28, serious aes were reported in 3.6% of patients receiving guselkumab, 3.6% of patients receiving adalimumab

* Janssen Research & Development- Through week 28, three serious infections each were reported in guselkumab and adalimumab groups

* Janssen-Through week 28, active comparator period, 58.3% of patients receiving guselkumab, 62.9% of patients receiving adalimumab reported at least 1 ae

* Janssen- One malignancy of prostate cancer in guselkumab group, two non-melanoma skin cancers were reported through week 28

* Janssen - Guselkumab also demonstrated superiority across major secondary endpoints in comparisons with ustekinumab in navigate study

* Janssen - Through week 60, aes were reported in 64.4% of patients receiving guselkumab and 55.6% of patients receiving ustekinumab in navigate study

* Janssen - Through week 60, in navigate study, a serious infection occurred in one patient receiving guselkumab

* Janssen - Through week 60 in navigate study, serious aes reported in 6.7% of patients receiving guselkumab and 4.5% in patients treated with ustekinumab

* Janssen - Through week 60 in navigate study, serious aes reported included three myocardial infarctions and two malignancies