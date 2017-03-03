BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson's Janssen says new results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab

March 3 Johnson & Johnson
* New results from second phase 3 study show significant
efficacy of guselkumab and superiority versus Humira® in
treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
* Janssen Research - Additional phase 3 study data show
significant efficacy of guselkumab in patients experiencing
inadequate response to STELARA
* Janssen Research & Development, LLC - In VOYAGE 2 study,
co-primary endpoints were met at week 16
* Janssen Research & Development- Through week 28, serious
aes were reported in 3.6% of patients receiving guselkumab, 3.6%
of patients receiving adalimumab
* Janssen Research & Development- Through week 28, three
serious infections each were reported in guselkumab and
adalimumab groups
* Janssen-Through week 28, active comparator period, 58.3%
of patients receiving guselkumab, 62.9% of patients receiving
adalimumab reported at least 1 ae
* Janssen- One malignancy of prostate cancer in guselkumab
group, two non-melanoma skin cancers were reported through week
28
* Janssen - Guselkumab also demonstrated superiority across
major secondary endpoints in comparisons with ustekinumab in
navigate study
* Janssen - Through week 60, aes were reported in 64.4% of
patients receiving guselkumab and 55.6% of patients receiving
ustekinumab in navigate study
* Janssen - Through week 60, in navigate study, a serious
infection occurred in one patient receiving guselkumab
* Janssen - Through week 60 in navigate study, serious aes
reported in 6.7% of patients receiving guselkumab and 4.5% in
patients treated with ustekinumab
* Janssen - Through week 60 in navigate study, serious aes
reported included three myocardial infarctions and two
malignancies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: