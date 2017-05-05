版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium

May 5 Nemaska Lithium Inc:

* Johnson Matthey Battery Materials approves lithium hydroxide from Nemaska Lithium and releases $2m milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
