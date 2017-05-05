版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 18:53 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson Outdoors Q2 earnings per share $1.39

May 5 Johnson Outdoors Inc:

* Johnson Outdoors posts strong growth in fiscal second quarter

* Q2 sales $149.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐