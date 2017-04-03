版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 00:11 BJT

BRIEF-Joint Battle Management system used by all air wings of U.S. military to be sustained by Lockheed Martin

April 3 Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Joint Battle Management system used by all air wings of U.S. Military to plan and execute air operations will be sustained by co

* Under a contract worth approximately $38 million, Lockheed Martin will support theater battle management core system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
