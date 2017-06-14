版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 02:03 BJT

BRIEF-Jon Moeller, P&G CFO, to be promoted to vice chairman July 1, in addition to CFO role - CNBC reporter tweet

June 14 (Reuters) -

* Jon Moeller, P&G CFO, to be promoted to vice chairman July 1, in addition to CFO role - CNBC reporter tweet Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
