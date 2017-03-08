BRIEF-Jones Energy Q4 adj loss per share $0.07

March 9 Jones Energy Inc
* Jones Energy, Inc. announces 2016 fourth quarter and full
year financial and operating results
* Q4 loss per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue $39.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $49.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.07
* Jones Energy Inc - proved reserves at year-end 2016 were
105.2 mmboe based on sec pricing
* Jones energy inc - company has established an initial
capital budget of $275 million for 2017
* Jones energy inc - daily net production in cleveland was
14.6 mboe/d in q4 of 2016 as compared to 17.7 mboe/d in q4 of
2015
* Jones Energy Inc - sees fy total production 7.6 - 8.4
mmboe
* Jones Energy Inc - sees 1q total production 1.6 - 1.7
mmboe
* Jones Energy Inc - reiterates its 2017 guidance for q1 and
full year
* Sees average daily production (mboe/d) of 17.0 - 18.0 for
1q17
* Sees average daily production (mboe/d) of 20.7 - 23.0 for
2017
