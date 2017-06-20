版本:
BRIEF-Joseph Huber reports 10.3 pct stake in Teekay Tankers as of June 19

June 20 Teekay Tankers Ltd

* Joseph Huber reports 10.3 percent stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd as of June 19 - sec filing

* Joseph Huber says acquiring Teekay Tankers Ltd's Class A shares for investment purposes

* Joseph Huber says Huber Capital Management Llc intends to vote against Teekay Tankers pending acquisition of Tanker Investments Ltd

* Joseph Huber says "Huber Capital sees a significant gap between teekay Tankers’ intrinsic value and its current share price" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
