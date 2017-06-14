版本:
BRIEF-Journey Energy Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid

June 14 Journey Energy Inc:

* Journey Energy Inc announces approval of normal course issuer bid

* Journey Energy Inc says to undertake a proposed normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 2.5 million common shares

* Journey Energy Inc - bid period commences on June 19, 2017 and terminates on June 18, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
