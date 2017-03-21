BRIEF-Journey Energy Q4 net income per share $1.13

UPDATE 3-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 20 Journey Energy Inc:
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
* entered into a agreement with a private company to acquire interests in our central Alberta core for an aggregate price of approximately $35.6 million
* Says journey achieved production of 8,505 BOE/D (49% liquids) in q4, representing a 4% decrease from Q3 levels
* agreement consists of comprised of $29.6 million of cash and 2.1 million common shares of journey
* Says journey realized net income of $1.13 per basic and diluted share in Q4
* sees annual average production 10,100 BOE/D - 10,500 BOE/D
* upon closing of acquisition, co anticipates to be drawn approximately $70 million on its existing $90 million syndicated credit facility
* revised 2017 forecasted funds flow from operations of $50-54 million is based upon following average prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
HOUSTON, May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.
WASHINGTON, May 24 An estimated 23 million people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation of the new bill's potential impact.