May 8 Journey Energy Inc

* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results

* Production level of 9,027 BOE/D in Q1, a 6% increase from q4 of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly production revenue $26.7 million versus $18.1 million last year

* Production volume forecast remains unchanged for 2017

