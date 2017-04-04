BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO Dimon's annual letter excerpts

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SEE GEOPOLITICAL RISKS IN 'HEIGHTENED STATE' - ANNUAL LETTER
* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS PREPARING FOR A HARD BREXIT, WOULD BE IRRESPONSIBLE TO PRESUME OTHERWISE- ANNUAL LETTER
* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON EXPECTS 'CONSTANT PRESSURE' FROM EU NOT TO 'OUTSOURCE' SERVICES TO THE UK POST BREXIT- ANNUAL LETTER
* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS 'POORLY CONCEIVED ANTI-TRADE POLICIES' COULD BE DISRUPTIVE - ANNUAL LETTER
* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON EXPECTS 'CLEAR, IDENTIFIABLE PROBLEMS' WITH NAFTA WILL BE WORKED OUT IN FAIR AND BENEFICIAL MANNER FOR U.S. AND MEXICO - ANNUAL LETTER
* JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRADE ISSUES WITH CHINA MORE COMPLEX BUT NO 'INEVITABLE OR COMPELLING' REASON FOR U.S. AND CHINA TO CLASH - ANNUAL LETTER Link to source document: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dan Burns)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm