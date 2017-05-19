版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders dispprove proposal on independent board chairman

May 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase & Co says shareholders did not approve proposal on independent board chairman in the meeting - SEC filing

* Shareholders also did not approve proposal on Clawback amendment in the meeting on May 16 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rAk3Ib) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐