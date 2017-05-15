版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一

BRIEF-Jpmorgan Chase credit card delinquency rate, charge-off for April

May 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase - Delinquency rate 1.17 percent at April end versus 1.21 percent percent at March end

* JPMorgan Chase - Credit card charge-off 2.60 percent in April versus 2.47 percent in March - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ri20Xa) Further company coverage:
