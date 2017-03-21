版本:
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase declares common stock dividend

March 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co -

* JPMorgan chase declares common stock dividend

* Declared quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, an increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
