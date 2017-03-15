版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase declares preferred stock dividend

March 16 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* JPmorgan Chase declares preferred stock dividend

* Says declared a dividend on outstanding shares of firm's series I, Q, U and Z preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐