2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase plans dividend increase, $19.4 bln capital repurchase program‍​

June 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMorgan Chase plans dividend increase and $19.4 billion capital repurchase program‍​

* JPMorgan Chase & Co - board intends to increase quarterly stock dividend to $0.56 per share, up from the current $0.50 per share, effective Q3

* JPMorgan Chase & Co-authorized gross common equity repurchases of up to $19.4 billion between July 1 and June 30, 2018 under new equity repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
