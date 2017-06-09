版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 10日 星期六 01:15 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan China Region Fund says entire investment portfolio has been liquidated

June 9 JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc:

* JPMorgan China Region Fund can confirm that its entire investment portfolio has now been liquidated and fund's assets are now fully in cash​

* Proceeds paid in liquidating distribution by fund will be treated as liquidation proceeds for non-U.S. Holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐