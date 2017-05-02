版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-JPMorgan estimates possible legal costs in excess of reserves at about $2.3 bln at March 31

May 2 (Reuters) -

* JPMorgan Chase - Estimates range of reasonably possible losses, in excess of reserves, for its legal costs is from $0 to about $2.3 billion at March 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2pCSSMj) Further company coverage:
