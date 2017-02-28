BRIEF-JPMorgan expects 2017 firmwide net charge-off of about $5 bln

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 JPMorgan Chase & Co:
* Expect 2017 consumer reserve build of about $300 million - investor day slides
* Expect 2017 wholesale modest reserve build across wholesale ex-energy
* Sees 2017 Y-O-Y average core loan growth of about 10 percent
* Says expect 2017 and medium-term net charge-off rates to remain relatively flat across businesses with exception of card and CIB
* Says expects 2017 firmwide net charge-off of about $5 billion driven by loan growth
* Sees medium-term ROTCE target of about 20 percent in consumer & community banking
* Sees medium-term ROTCE target of about 14 percent in corporate & investment bank
* Sees medium-term ROTCE target of about 15 percent for total firm
* Says expects 2017 adjusted expense of about $58 billion
* Says energy portfolio is "stable with no broad based deterioration expected"
* Sees potential reserve releases in second half of 2017 to 2019 in its energy portfolio
* Says "credit fundamentals remain strong across businesses and medium-term outlook remains relatively benign"
* Sees investment banking revenue in Q1 in-line with Q4
* Sees total markets revenue in q1 to increase modestly Y-O-Y Source text: bit.ly/2lRCndr Further company coverage:
