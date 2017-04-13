BRIEF-JPMorgan sees 2017 firmwide net interest income up about $4.5 bln

BRIEF-Maersk Drilling extends drillship contract with ExxonMobil
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
April 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co
* Quarterly firm NII up $720 million YoY and up $328 million QoQ with NIM up 11 bps QoQ
* Q1 fixed income markets revenue $4.2 billion, up 17% YoY
* Expect firmwide Q2 net interest income to be up about $400 million QoQ
* Expect firmwide 2017 net interest income to be up about $4.5 billion YoY based upon the implied curve
* Sees firmwide 2017 adjusted expense to be about $58 billion
* Expect firmwide 2017 net charge-offs to be $5 billion (+/-) Source text: bit.ly/2pbKsuR Further company coverage:
* Q1 NOI increased by 6 percent, and totaled NIS 338 million, compared with NIS319 million in q1/2016
KIEV, May 24 Ukraine needs more time to submit proposals for coal and gas projects to China in order to secure funding worth up to $3.65 billion as Kiev is unlikely to meet a June deadline, Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv told Reuters.