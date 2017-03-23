版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 03:49 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan suspends YouTube advertising-spokeswoman

March 23 Alphabet Inc

* JPMorgan Chase & Co suspends YouTube advertising, bank spokeswoman says Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry)
