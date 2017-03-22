版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-JRJR Networks receives approval of plan submitted to NYSE to regain compliancy pursuant to Section 1003

March 22 JRJR33 Inc

* JRJR networks receives approval of plan submitted to NYSE to regain compliancy pursuant to Section 1003 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
