BRIEF-Jrjr33 says entered into a forbearance and amendment agreement with Dominion Capital

June 12 Jrjr33 Inc:
* Jrjr33- on june 6, 2017, Jrjr33, inc. Entered into a
forbearance and amendment agreement with dominion capital llc -
* Jrjr33 - pursuant to deal dominion agreed, for period of
60 days to forbear from exercising any of rights or remedies
with respect to existing defaults
* Jrjr33- condition to deal was purchase by rochon capital
partners of $1 million in principal amount,$23,000 in
accrued,unpaid interest of note from dominion
* Jrjr33 - defaults include co being unable to timely file,
without unreasonable effort, expense, annual report on form 10-k
for year ended dec 31, 2016
* Jrjr33 inc - note that company issued to dominion now has
an aggregate principal balance amount of $2.4 million
* Jrjr33 - defaults include co being unable to timely file,
quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended march 31, 2017
