1 天前
BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target
2017年7月24日 / 上午9点12分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

Joshua Franklin

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Julius Baer CEO says there isn’t much of a discussion about us shifting operations out of UK

* Julius Baer CEO says expects to see seasonal slowdown in July in Europe

* Julius Baer CEO says KAIROS IPO is something we’re looking at ongoing basis, won’t be in 2017

* Julius Baer cfo says have ability to do relatively small m&a, if no opportunities in the m&a we would decide on capital returns but that’s still too early

* Julius Baer CEO says transition phase of assets outflows from tax regularization should be done in 2019

* Julius Baer CEO says looking at 2019 to hit pre-tax margin target

* Julius baer ceo says did look at certain acquisitions but it has to be something that really adds something to the group and is more transformational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

