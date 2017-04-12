版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 16:20 BJT

BRIEF-Julius Baer says expects cost/income ratio to move much closer to the target range in 2017

April 12 Julius Baer Gruppe Ag

* Says expects cost/income ratio to move much closer to the target range in 2017 and to return to a level within this range in 2018, provided no significant deterioration in financial market conditions - AGM speech Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐