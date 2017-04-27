BRIEF-Julius Baer Thomas Meier to leave Julius Baer while keeping ties

BRIEF-Glencore says Glencore Agriculture made informal approach to Bunge for possible business combination
* Glencore agriculture has made informal approach to bunge limited regarding possible consensual business combination
April 27 Julius Baer Gruppe AG
* Says Thomas R. Meier to leave julius baer while keeping his ties with group Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Glencore makes takeover approach to Bunge - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)