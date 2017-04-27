版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Julius Baer Thomas Meier to leave Julius Baer while keeping ties

April 27 Julius Baer Gruppe AG

* Says Thomas R. Meier to leave julius baer while keeping his ties with group Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐