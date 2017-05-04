版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Jumei announces strategic investment in Jiedian

May 4 Jumei International Holding Ltd:

* Jumei announces strategic investment in jiedian

* Jumei International Holding Ltd - to acquire equity interests in Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co Ltd for a total cash consideration of RMB300 million

* Jumei announces strategic investment in Jiedian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
