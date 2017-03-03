版本:
BRIEF-Junex appoints Jean-Yves Lavoie as President and CEO

March 3 Junex Inc :

* Appoints Jean-Yves Lavoie President & CEO

* Jean-Yves Lavoie succeeds Peter Dorrins as President and Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
