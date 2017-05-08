版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Juniper initiates restructuring plan in Q1, to realign workforce and increase operational efficiencies

May 8 Juniper Networks Inc:

* Juniper Networks says in Q1 of 2017 initiated restructuring plan, to realign workforce and increase operational efficiencies - SEC filing

* Juniper Networks says in Q1 of 2017, recorded $19.4 million in charges on condensed consolidated statement of operations

* Juniper Networks says 2017 restructuring plan could be subsequently amended and additional restructuring charges could be incurred Source text: (bit.ly/2qiTt9k) Further company coverage:
