2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation

March 7 Juniper Networks Inc

* Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation

* Juniper has created a new position of strategy and product line management, senior vice president

* Has appointed Kevin Hutchins as senior vice president of strategy and product line management

* Additionally, Juniper's Engineering Organization will now report into chief development officer, Andy Athreya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
