BRIEF-Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Juniper Networks Inc
* Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation
* Juniper has created a new position of strategy and product line management, senior vice president
* Has appointed Kevin Hutchins as senior vice president of strategy and product line management
* Additionally, Juniper's Engineering Organization will now report into chief development officer, Andy Athreya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock