BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015

March 24 Juniper Networks Inc

* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Juniper networks inc- cfo kenneth miller's 2016 total compensation was $2.3 million - sec filing

* Juniper networks inc- former cfo robyn denholm's 2016 total compensation $1.2 million versus $5.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
