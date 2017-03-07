BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals Q4 EPS $0.88

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter
March 7 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.88
* Q4 revenue rose 143 percent to $20.9 million
* Juniper pharmaceuticals inc - expect to continue ind-enabling activities which could potentially support three ind filings in first half of 2018
* Juniper pharmaceuticals inc- "operating expense will increase modestly year over year" in 2017
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.