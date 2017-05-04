BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 4 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $11.2 million

* Frank Condella will not seek re-election to co's board of directors

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to be in a position to file up to three ind's with U.S. Food and drug administration in first half of 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S