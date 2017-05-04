BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.79

May 4 Juno Therapeutics Inc
* Juno Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial
results
* Q1 loss per share $0.79
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Revenue for three months ended
March 31, 2017 and 2016 was $19.3 million and $9.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Reaffirms 2017 cash burn of
between $270 million and $300 million
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - Capital expenditures, net of
tenant improvement allowances, estimated to be between $22
million and $27 million for FY
