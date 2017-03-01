BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports qtrly net loss per share $0.51

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Juno Therapeutics Inc:
* Juno Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results
* Juno Therapeutics Inc - 2017 cash burn guidance of $270 million to $300 million
* Juno Therapeutics Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures estimated to be between $22 million and $27 million
* Juno Therapeutics Inc sees 2017 operating burn estimated to be between $245 million and $275 million
* Juno Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.51
* Juno Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenue $21.2 million versus $ 4.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $14.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Juno Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share non-gaap $0.65
* Says "discontinuing development of jcar015 in r/r adult all to focus on defined cell product in this setting" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
