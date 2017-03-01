BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics reports qtrly net loss per share $0.51

March 1 Juno Therapeutics Inc:

* Juno Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results

* Juno Therapeutics Inc - 2017 cash burn guidance of $270 million to $300 million

* Juno Therapeutics Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures estimated to be between $22 million and $27 million

* Juno Therapeutics Inc sees 2017 operating burn estimated to be between $245 million and $275 million

* Juno Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.51

* Juno Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenue $21.2 million versus $ 4.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $14.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Juno Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share non-gaap $0.65

* Says "discontinuing development of jcar015 in r/r adult all to focus on defined cell product in this setting"