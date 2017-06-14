版本:
2017年 6月 14日 星期三 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics says court decides it lacks jurisdiction over Kite Pharma lawsuit

June 14 Juno Therapeutics Inc:

* Court decides it lacks jurisdiction before FDA approval occurs

* Juno Therapeutics - U.S. District Court for district of Delaware decided it lacked jurisdiction at this time over a lawsuit filed against Kite Pharma

* Juno Therapeutics - court cited absence of evidence that FDA approval of Kite's axicabtagene ciloleucel "is expected on defendant's BLA in immediate future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
