BRIEF-Jupai Holdings Limited announces changes to senior management team and board

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Jupai Holdings Ltd:
* Jupai Holdings Limited announces changes to senior management team and board of directors
* Says Jianda Ni appointed CEO and co-chairman of the board
* Says CEO Tianxiang Hu resigned
* Jupai Holdings Ltd - Jianda Ni has been appointed as chief executive officer
* Jupai Holdings Ltd - Hu remains as co-chairman of board
* Jupai Holdings Ltd - Ni no longer serves as executive chairman of board
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing